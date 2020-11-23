JK Tyre announces association with Kia for supplying wheels for Seltos

JK Tyre and Industries on Monday announced it has entered into an association with Kia Motors India under which it will supply tyres for the company's popular Seltos SUV model.

Seltos will get the UX Royale 215/60 R17 radial tyre from JK Tyre and the company claims that these will ensure that the SUV now has an enhanced ride comfort and better handling.

JK Tyre is backing the offering as one that is well-suited for Indian conditions - road and climatic - and will enhance the safety factor of vehicles. "Through this collaboration, we endeavor to provide the highest quality tyres with innovative features to complement the drive experience for the customer," said VK Misra, Technical Director, JK Tyre & Industries. "We are keenly optimistic that this association will further strengthen our market presence and we look forward to a continued and reinforced partnership with Kia Motors."

Kia Motors entered India in August of 2019 with the Seltos being chosen as its debut offering. The SUV managed to give the Koreans a firm foothold here while Carnival was launched earlier this year to showcase its luxury factor in MPV form. It is the Sonet sub-compact SUV though - launched in September - that is now looking at cementing Kia's position in the Indian car mark