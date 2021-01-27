Travel company announces India to Singapore bus service

A Gurugram-based company recently announced it is starting a bus service between India and Singapore which would pass through three countries in between.

Adventures Overland is inviting people to a book a ticket for the service that is slated to start from Imphal in Manipur from November 14. The bus will make way through Myanmar, Thailand and Malaysia before entering Singapore. Some of the cities of note in this trip are Kale and Yangon in Myanmar, Bangkok and Krabi in Thailand and Kuala Lumpur.

The company further informs that bookings will be accepted on a first-come-first-serve basis and that there are 20 seats for each leg of the journey - India to Singapore and Singapore to India. It will take around 20 days for the bus to complete each leg of the journey.

Adventures Overland has previously announced plans of a bus service from Delhi to London and had touted it as the world's longest road trip.