India needs to promote flex-fuel cars to tackle crude oil fluctuations: Gadkari

Union minister for Road Transport and Highways has said that the country needs to promote flex-fuel vehicles as well as electric mobility in order to tackle the fluctuations of crude oil in the international market. The minister was addressing an event organised by Society of Indian Automobile Manufactures (SIAM),. He also said that the aviation sector is facing problems due to the high cost of aviation fuel.

Flex-fuel compatible cars can run on more than one type of fuels and also on a mixture. Typically, a blend of petrol and ethanol or methanol is used. "Every year, (wide) fluctuations in crude oil prices are creating lots of problems... We need to march towards adoption of 100 per cent flex fuel vehicles," the minister said.

He also pointed out that 40% of pollution in the country is because of the use of fossil fuels. Thus, there is a need to encourage technology to convert waste to wealth, saying which he added, “we are encouraging lots of industries to start production of ethanol."

Further speaking about the role of the automobile industry in creating employment opportunities in India, the minister said that the automobile sector employs over four crore people in the country and also pays maximum GST to the government.

Gadkari also noted that there is huge potential for exports of automobile components. He added that ethics, economy, ecology and environment are the most prominent pillars of India's society. "Regarding ecology and environment, the whole world is marching towards carbon neutrality," he said.

He also highlighted that sugar manufacturers who have played an important part in the current ethanol milestones of the nation will reap similar economic benefits working towards sustainability together.

(with inputs from PTI)

