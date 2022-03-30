Hyundai to co-develop new e-fuel to reduce carbon emissions

The Hyundai study, in partnership with Saudi Arabian Oil Company Aramco and King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, seeks to verify by how much greenhouse gas emissions can be reduced when e-fuel is used in hybrid electric vehicles.

Hyundai Motor Group has partnered with the Saudi Arabian Oil Company Aramco and King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) to jointly research and develop an advanced e-fuel with the aim of lowering carbon emissions in vehicles. The project will be based on Hyundai Motor Group's state-of-the art ultra-lean burn engine technology, Aramco’s advanced fuels technology, and will be facilitated by KAUST's research powerhouse.

The project is a part of Hyundai Motor Group's various R&D activities to minimize greenhouse gas emissions from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles during its transition to battery electric vehicles and fuel cell electric vehicles. "Eco-friendly ICE technology will be the key to effectively reduce greenhouse gas emissions during our transition to EVs," said Alain Raposo, Executive Vice President of Hyundai Motor Group.

Hyundai Motor Company has already announced its Carbon Neutrality 2045 roadmap with a goal to become carbon neutral in its global products and operations by 2045. The company has committed to make investments in cleaner transportation and greener energy solutions to achieve a more sustainable future.

The joint research aims to verify by how much greenhouse gas emissions can be reduced when e-fuel is used in hybrid electric vehicles instead of conventional fuel. Additionally, the three companies want to numerically confirm the effect of reducing greenhouse gas emissions through simulation and engine testing. “As hybrid electrical vehicles are rolled out, the real challenge now lies in making strides with optimal fuels and exceptional combustion systems," said Ahmad O Al-Khowaiter, Chief Technology Officer at Aramco.

The tests for the joint study will be conducted by researchers in the Clean Combustion Research Center (CCRC) at KAUST. “Building more efficient and less polluting transport systems is a critical contribution to the circular carbon economy approach to tackling climate change," said Professor Donal Bradley, Vice President for Research at KAUST.

