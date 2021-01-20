Hyundai Motor India Foundation ties up with IIT Delhi for research and training

The philanthropic arm of Hyundai Motor India - Hyundai Motor India Foundation on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT) - IIT Delhi. Alongside, a KONA Electric was also donated to the students of IIT Delhi for the study of alternate energy powered vehicles and emerging technologies.

In a recent press note, the Korean firm announced that the MoU was exchanged between Prof. V Ramgopal Rao, Director IIT Delhi, Dr. Anil Wali MD, FITT - IIT Delhi and Mr. S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. at IIT Campus, New Delhi.

Centre for Automotive Research and Tribology (CART) will conduct Battery profiling of the KONA EV with the use of external sensors and other gadgets. On-board diagnostics (OBD) port will be used to understand the performance of the battery-powered Hyundai KONA during different driving conditions for research and training.

Commenting on the collaboration with FITT - IIT Delhi, Mr. S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “We are glad to collaborate with FITT- IIT Delhi to support the research work of students of Centre for Automotive Research and Tribology (CART). Hyundai strongly focuses on the development of new-age mobility solutions and future technologies that encompass the rapid shift towards alternate sources of clean energy. Our collaborated efforts will provide an opportunity for students to study & develop insights towards a brighter & greener future for the generations to come."