Hyundai India eyes record rural sales: expects 20% contribution to total sales

Rural India played a pivotal role in the remarkable surge in passenger vehicle sales during FY24, as indicated by sales data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers. Despite a decline in hatchback sales, traditionally a key driver in the Indian passenger vehicle market, the industry achieved a milestone by selling 40 lakh PVs for the first time in a financial year, following the registration of 41.2 lakh passenger vehicles in CY23.
Now though, Hyundai Motor India anticipates that sales from rural areas will continue to reach record levels in the current fiscal year, a report by PTI stated. This expectation is based on several factors, including the anticipation of a favourable monsoon, according to a senior company executive.