Hyundai India eyes record rural sales: expects 20% contribution to total sales

Hyundai Motor India is optimistic about its rural sales, expecting them to remain at record levels in the current fiscal year. With a focus on expandi

Rural India played a pivotal role in the remarkable surge in passenger vehicle sales during FY24, as indicated by sales data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers. Despite a decline in hatchback sales, traditionally a key driver in the Indian passenger vehicle market, the industry achieved a milestone by selling 40 lakh PVs for the first time in a financial year, following the registration of 41.2 lakh passenger vehicles in CY23.