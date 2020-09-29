Hyundai announces special assistance for vehicles affected by floods in Udupi

Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday announced special measures to extend support to customers whose vehicles may have been affected by floods in Karnataka's Udipi. The Korean car maker also announced the formation of a special relief force to provide assistance to customers here.

In a press statement, Hyundai informed that a dedicated team for emergency roadside assistance has been formed to help and support affected customers here. In addition to this, customers can avail a 50 per cent discount on depreciation amount of insurance claims for flood-affected vehicles.

Customers can reach out to Hyundai's helpline number - 18001024645, for assistance with their vehicles.

Hyundai further informs that the initiatives are part of the company's plan to support its customer base in the affected area in current times of turmoil. "During these adverse times we have ramped up our service support to flood affected customers in Udupi. This contribution is Hyundai’s way of expressing solidarity with the people of Udupi, as they rebuild their lives in the aftermath of the recent devastating floods," said Tarun Garg, Director - Sales, Marketing and Service.