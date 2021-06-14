How to reduce your car insurance premiums

Don't claim small amounts
Claiming the insurance benefit each and every time your car faces some small issues is a short-sighted move. This can impact the insurance coverage benefit in the long run. Hence, try not to claim the small amounts for issues like a broken taillight or a broken wing mirror or a small dent. Such repairs can be done easily by the local mechanics and at a cheap rate.
Following this step will help you to accumulate the non-claim bonuses as well. If a car owner buys an insurance plan and doesn't claim benefit, he or she becomes entitled to a non-claim bonus or NCB for every claim-free year.