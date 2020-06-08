How malls are gearing up to sanitize cars, keep parking areas safe

After weeks of being in a completely locked-down situation, shopping malls across the country are all set to welcome patrons once again. Leaving nothing to chance, these establishments are not just going the extra mile to not just ensure that the entry and exit points for people as well as the shops and facilities inside are safe but many have also put vehicle sanitization procedures in place.

Restrictions in place to check the spread of Covid-19 have been gradually eased across the country even though number of positive cases has been rising. The move is aimed at restarting economic activity after weeks of pause. In the current phase of Unlock 1, even malls are being permitted to resume operations as long as safety guidelines are strictly adhered to. Little wonder then that these establishments are trying to cover every inch of space in a bid to ensure safety, parking lots included.

Delhi's The Select Citywalk, for instance, is gearing up to not just place a sanitization tunnel for shoppers before they enter the building but also sanitize vehicles making their way into the underground parking spaces. Several malls are also putting a maximum cap on number of vehicles that would be permitted to park at any given time. This figure is at 50% of the total parking capacity.

Shoppers are also being urged to maintain distance from each other at all times and at all places. Escalators and elevators, especially those coming up from basement parking levels, will be frequently sanitized.

These safety measures will only get more stringent in the actual shopping and recreational areas inside the mall with establishments putting additional safety and sanitization measures inside trial rooms, disinfecting display products, issuing electronic menu cards in restraunts, among other such 'new normal' measures.