How ‘Black Box’ inside Genesis GV80 SUV could reveal cause of Tiger Woods crash

As Tiger Woods recovers from multiple injuries sustained in a serious car accident earlier this week, investigators are still looking for answers to how one of the safest SUVs actually crashed.

Ace golfer Tiger Woods was driving his Genesis GV80 SUV on Tuesday morning in Los Angeles when his car hit a median and a tree and then rolled over several times.

The latest generation of Genesis GV80 SUVs are equipped with a "black box" data recorder that stores information about the vehicle’s history, including driving analysis. This include as many as 15 types of data like the speed of the car before an accident, the time when the brake and acceleration pedals were pressed among others.

The system uses the vehicle’s sensors to record key data into the computer. The ‘Black Box’ inside GV80 is usually placed under the dashboard or seats to protect them from a crash.

The probe team into the crash is now depending on this to find the cause behind the accident, the third involving Woods in recent years.

According to the NHTSA, the traffic watchdog in United States, 64% of all vehicles in the country now have the feature to store data from vehicles. One of the key regulations in the US require a vehicle to store this data for future reference. Advanced data recorders can also record how fast a vehicle rolled over or whether antilock brakes and stability control were operating or steering angle before the crash.

The Genesis GV80 SUV features several advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), including several world-first technologies. A world first, SCC-ML advances the science and engineering behind smart cruise control. It is an artificial intelligence-based intelligent navigation technology that helps enable GV80 to independently learn the driving characteristics of its drivers and implement autonomous driving similar to that of human drivers.

The Highway Driving Assist II system helps assist the driver in a wider variety of situations than before, including lane change when the turn signal is used, and helping to merge in congested situations.

The Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist system is able to help automatically bring GV80 to a stop, if there is a risk of collision with an approaching vehicle on the left or right side of the intersection. GV80 is also able to detect potential collision risks, if a pedestrian is in close proximity to the vehicle while in motion.

The Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance Assist helps reduce the chance of potential impact with a moving vehicle, upon departing a parallel parking spot.

Rear Cross-traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist system uses rear side radar to help detect and prevent impact with obstacles.

The Driver Attention Alert Warning system monitors the driver’s attention when driving, by analysing driving patterns and behaviours, including intermittent steering and unnatural deceleration, through vehicle signals, such as steering angle and steering torque and vehicle position in traffic lane. A forward-looking camera monitors the driver and generates pop-up messages and warning tones when fatigue or forward-looking neglect is determined.

GV80 also includes 10 standard airbags, including a centre-mounted airbag between the front occupants to mitigate interior impact.