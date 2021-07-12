Horror caught on tape: Flash flood in Himachal sweeps away cars like cards

Heavy rainfall on Monday across the state of Himachal Pradesh caused massive damage to property with flash flood in Dharamshala's Bhagsu Nath sweeping away parked vehicles with utter disdain. In a video shared widely on social media, the gushing water is seen sweeping away the vehicles even as damage to property was reported here and elsewhere in the state.

Himachal has reported heavy rainfall and has led to daily proceedings of people here to come to a near standstill. National highway near Jhakri in Shimla's Rampur area was blocked on Monday morning, as per a report by Hindustan Times. Rainfall has been incessant here and in many other parts, leading to Manjhi Rivver flowing with massive intensity. While officials have been dispatched to several areas where the rainfall has caused damage, rescue work is also underway.

An orange weather alert has been issued by India Meteorological Department (IMD) which means there is a chance of heavy to very heavy rainfall till Tuesday while a yellow alert has also been issued for Wednesday and Thursday which means moderate rainfall is a high possibility.

With thousands of tourists from the plains making their way to the hills of Himachal in recent times, the heavy showers and the ensuing damage could further up the scale of damage and the need to intensify relief efforts. The Met at state capital of Shimla has notified that landslides and uprooting of trees is a possibility and authorities are asking locals and tourists to exercise maximum caution. They are being asked to stay away from river banks and avoid parking vehicles anywhere close to here.