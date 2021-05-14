Honda posts 4.2% rise in full-year operating profit

Honda posts 4.2% rise in full-year operating profit1 min read . 07:09 PM IST
Honda Motor Co on Friday posted a 4.2 % increase in annual operating profit, with car sales recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Japan's No.2 carmaker by sales said annual operating profit for the year to March 31 was 660.2 billion yen ($6.04 billion), against 633.6 billion yen the previous year.
The result was better than a consensus estimate of a 560.2 billion yen profit, drawn from SmartEstimate, and beat Honda's February estimate of 520 billion yen.
