FILE PHOTO: Honda's logo on its Modulo model is pictured at its showroom at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon

Honda posts 4.2% rise in full-year operating profit

1 min read . 07:09 PM IST Reuters

  • Honda Motor Co on Friday posted a 4.2 % increase in annual operating profit.

Honda Motor Co on Friday posted a 4.2 % increase in annual operating profit, with car sales recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Japan's No.2 carmaker by sales said annual operating profit for the year to March 31 was 660.2 billion yen ($6.04 billion), against 633.6 billion yen the previous year.

The result was better than a consensus estimate of a 560.2 billion yen profit, drawn from SmartEstimate, and beat Honda's February estimate of 520 billion yen.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

