Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto News Honda, Along With Gm And Cruise, To Launch Driverless Ride Hail Service In Japan In 2026

Honda to launch driverless ride-hail service in Japan in 2026

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 26 Oct 2023, 11:17 AM
Follow us on:

Japanese automaker Honda Motor, together with General Motors (GM) and Cruise, is planning to launch a driverless ride-hail service using the Cruise Origin vehicle, in Japan in early 2026. To kick-start the project, GM will manufacture around 500 of these vehicles at its Factory ZERO Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in Michigan. With government approvals still pending, the initial testing is expected to begin next year, while commercialization will start in central Tokyo in early 2026. Later, the companies plan to subsequently expand and scale the service beyond Tokyo.

Cruise Origin autonomous vehicle

Honda has displayed the Cruise Origin autonomous vehicle (AV) at the Japan Auto Show, which will open to public on October 27 and go on till November 5. The idea behind the vehicle is to enable people to transcend the constraint of time. The OEM says that most people find time as a constraint to do productive things. With just 24 hours a day, they find it difficult to utilize it efficiently and its autonomous vehicle aims to solve exactly that constraint.

Since the interior space of this autonomous vehicle will be completely private and tech-laden, users will be able utilize their travel time in holding a meeting or having a fun time with the family. With this innovation, Honda aims to offer mobility products and services as something that can help people utilize their time efficiently for more meaningful things.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Honda Amaze
₹ 6.32 - 11.15 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Honda Elevate
₹ 11 - 16 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Honda City
₹ 11.49 - 15.97 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Honda City Hybrid
₹ 18.89 - 20.39 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Honda HR-V
₹ 14 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Honda WR-V 2023
₹ 8 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

The Cruise Origin is a purpose-built autonomous vehicle that can carry up to six passengers. It comes with comfortable camp-fire seating and doesn't have a steering wheel or pedal, meaning it is completely designed to be operated autonomously. The ride-hail service with Cruise Origin at the crux also aims to address a driver shortage in Japan and offer a safer, more accessible form of transportation.

First Published Date: 26 Oct 2023, 11:17 AM IST
TAGS: Honda autonomous vehicle
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS