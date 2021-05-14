Hi Alexa, let's get gaming: Ford to add in-car games, Amazon Alexa support

Following the footsteps of Tesla, Ford too will offer software updates in its vehicles starting from Mustang Mach-E electric crossover and F150 pick up. According to a report, the over-the-air software programming with an in-car gaming facility and integrated Amazon Alexa will be known as Ford Power-Up. The company has also announced recently that it will push its new BlueCruise driver-assist system through the technology.

As per the report, the automaker said that since late March the Power-Up enhancements have been sent to more than 100,000 2021 F-150 and Mustang Mach-E customers and soon the new sketch for touchscreen drawing and simple gaming will be introduced in Mustang Mach-E. However, the company did not specify the kind of games it will introduce in its vehicles. With the integration of Amazon’s Alexa voice AI technology, Ford is trying to make the vehicle more in sync with the driver’s requirements. One can ask Alexa to control the smart home devices, locate parking, place call and much more.

With SYNC 4 technology, a driver can use Alexa for more voice initiated the interaction, minimising the need to touch or view the touchscreens helping one to stay focused on the road. Using this, one can easily interact with their vehicles by saying ‘Alexa, find the nearest gas station.’

The Power-Up enhancements will offer complimentary access to key features for up to three years and the companies will also work to provide updated features and commercial service over the next six years. The software will help to enhance the navigation system through new cloud connectivity. Apple CarPlay will help to display turn-by-turn navigation in the vehicle’s instrument cluster6 and the digital owner’s manual will help the customer to keep guides updated.

The over-the-air technology which was initiated by Tesla to keep its vehicles up to date have become a go to for many automakers now as they want to keep re-inventing the experiences of the customers.