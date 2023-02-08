Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News Hero Motocorp Q3 Net Profit Rises 2.41 Per Cent To 721.24 Crore

Hero MotoCorp Q3 net profit rises 2.41 per cent to 721.24 crore

Two-wheeler maker, Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday reported a 2.41 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at 721.24 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2022.

By: PTI
Updated on: 08 Feb 2023, 09:51 AM
Follow us on:
Logo of Hero MotoCorp.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of 704.24 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Hero MotoCorp said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at 8,118.33 crore as against 8,013.08 crore in the year-ago period.

During the quarter, the company said it sold 12.40 lakh units of motorcycles and scooters.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Audi Q3
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (DCT) | 14.93 kmpl | 188 bhp
₹44.89 - 50.39 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
DISCONTINUED
Hero Lectro Kinza 7s
₹31,000 *Last recorded price
Add to compare View Details
Hero Glamour
124.7 cc
₹70,716 - 84,200 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hero Lectro F6i
₹49,000 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Hero Emaestro
₹1 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Hero Xtreme160s
163 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹1.08 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

Total expenses were at 7,372.76 crore, higher from 7,217.07 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, the company said.

The company said its board has approved an interim dividend of 65 per equity share.

"We have started recovering our market shares and expect this journey to continue backed by exciting launches lined up over the next few quarters, especially in the premium segment. This, coupled with our renewed focus on savings programme, should also help in improving our margin profile going forward," Hero MotoCorp Chief Financial Officer Niranjan Gupta said.

The company plans to roll out its newly launched electric vehicle Vida across multiple cities in FY24, he added.

"Our R&D teams are working on accelerated portfolio expansion as well, in the EV space," Gupta said.

On the outlook, he said, "The recently presented Union budget, with its focus on increasing capex investment on one hand and disposable income on the other, augurs well for the growth of the economy as well as the auto sector. We expect the two-wheeler industry to clock double digit revenue growth in FY24."

First Published Date: 08 Feb 2023, 09:51 AM IST
TAGS: Hero MotoCorp
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS