Have an iPhone? Here's how Apple CarPlay plans to dominate vehicle screens

Apple CarPlay is all set to widen its scope and make way into all screens inside a vehicle while even displaying vehicle statistics in the times to come.

Apple CarPlay has become an integral part of technological offerings in the cabin of modern-day cars regardless of price points, segments and body types. From models offered by Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors and Kia to luxury brands like Mercedes-Benz, Audi and more, Apple CarPlay integration is a much sought-after feature that seeks to not just add to the drive convenience but also elevate the audio-visual entertainment aspect. With cabin screens evolving at a rapid pace, Apple now wants to ensure that the scale and scope of CarPlay usage keeps pace.

Apple is now reportedly working on taking CarPlay across multiple screens inside a vehicle, including the driver display. The core highlight of the development would be on offering a plethora of customization options that would take the ambit of CarPlay beyond navigation and entertainment to even vehicle-related information like speed, fuel levels and tyre pressure. Reports suggest that the software upgrades would also allow for custom graphics and colour schemes while allowing a user to make use of widgets as one does on his or her smartphone.

A glimpse into what the next-gen Apple CarPlay could be all about was provided during the Apple 2022 Worldwide Developers Conference. With more and more automobile manufacturing looking at not just expanding the in-car screen sizes but replacing traditional screens with all-digital units, Apple CarPlay is well positioned to make its presence felt more than before.

In recent times, software has been playing a massive role in car development and this will only rise further in the times to come. While in-car functionalities remain pivotal, remote monitoring and voice commands through smartphones are becoming quite common as well. And although there are concerns over data security and possibility of hackers gaining access, car and technology companies claim user security and privacy remain paramount.Apple CarPlay

