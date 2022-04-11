Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News Green Drive, Literally: Man Grows Mini Garden On Roof Of His Autorickshaw

Green drive, literally: Man grows mini garden on roof of his autorickshaw

A picture of a man who grew a garden on the top of his autorickshaw has gone viral. The picture was posted on Twitter. 
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on : 11 Apr 2022, 11:53 AM
The picture has been shared by Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim on Twitter.

A picture posted by a Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim has caught the attention of netizens and for all the good reason. Solheim posted a picture of a man on his Twitter handle which shows how skillfully he has grown a garden on the rooftop of his autorickshaw. 

A carpet of grass on the roof of the autorickshaw and a few planters that the owner has tied to the sides of his vehicle makes his ride one that is every bit as green as it is unique. The planters constitute creeper plants that have grown fully, giving the vehicle a green and aesthetic look. Solheim posted the picture with a caption that stated, “This Indian man grew grass on his rickshaw to stay cool even in the heat. Pretty cool indeed!" The picture has garnered over 21,000 likes and over 2100 retweets.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Skoda Slavia
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Taigun
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mercedes-benz S-class
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 1.57 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi Q7
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 80 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also read | This Kerala man turns his auto into a mini ambulance to help Covid-19 patients)

Many posted positive comments sharing their thoughts on this innovative tuning of the vehicle. One said, “That's actually very innovative, other rickshaw drivers should also do that cause it's April and temperature is already above 42 degrees." Another Twitter user said, “A novel idea to stay cool in this hot summer. Appreciate him for thinking in those lines. And a good way to attract customers." 

The source of the post, however, is unknown as it doesn't share details about the location or when the picture was taken. Reportedly, the same picture was shared back in 2021 on a Facebook page called Assam Alert. “#Innovation l This man grew grass on his rickshaw to save his ride from the heat," they wrote while posting the image.

First Published Date: 11 Apr 2022, 11:53 AM IST
TAGS: Autorickshaw
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS