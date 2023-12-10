Get ready to pay hefty fines for breaking lanes on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway

Breaking lanes on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway will now attract hefty fines as the traffic police in Delhi-NCR have decided to tighten their grip on unruly drivers. The traffic police will be enforcing lane discipline on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway, which will ensure commercial vehicles don’t breach the assigned lanes. The police plans will deploy special teams to enforce the rule even at night.

The current rules require commercial vehicles to drive in the left-most lanes on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway. Driving on the first two right lanes attracts a fine of ₹500 on the first offence and ₹1,500 on the second offence. As per recent reports, the rules are being put into place and will start from the Kherki Daula toll to the Sirhaul border and will cover both sides of the expressway.

The report further states that DCP (Traffic) Virender VIj said that transporters were informed about the enforcement of the rule and to ask the drivers to not occupy the first two right lanes of the expressway.

The implementation of lane discipline is extremely necessary not only to ensure smoother movement of traffic but also to minimise risks for other motorists. Commercial vehicles, especially heavy vehicles tend to occupy the right-most lanes obstructing traffic and causing a life risk for other car owners as well. The right-most lane is intended for overtaking, while passenger vehicles can use the centre-most lane to stick to the speed limit.

