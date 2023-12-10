Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto News Get Ready To Pay Hefty Fines For Breaking Lanes On Delhi Gurugram Expressway

Get ready to pay hefty fines for breaking lanes on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 10 Dec 2023, 20:32 PM
Follow us on:

Breaking lanes on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway will now attract hefty fines as the traffic police in Delhi-NCR have decided to tighten their grip on unruly drivers. The traffic police will be enforcing lane discipline on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway, which will ensure commercial vehicles don’t breach the assigned lanes. The police plans will deploy special teams to enforce the rule even at night.

Commercial vehicles driving in the right-most lanes of the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway will have to shell out hefty fines (PTI)

The current rules require commercial vehicles to drive in the left-most lanes on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway. Driving on the first two right lanes attracts a fine of 500 on the first offence and 1,500 on the second offence. As per recent reports, the rules are being put into place and will start from the Kherki Daula toll to the Sirhaul border and will cover both sides of the expressway.

Also Read : Delhi to allow only electric bike taxis as state government notifies new rule.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road Glide Special
₹ 34.99 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Essel Energy GET 7
₹ 42,500 - 46,500**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Essel Energy GET 1
₹ 37,500 - 39,500**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hero Splendor Plus
₹ 75,141 - 76,486**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Yamaha MT-15
₹ 1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350
₹ 1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

The report further states that DCP (Traffic) Virender VIj said that transporters were informed about the enforcement of the rule and to ask the drivers to not occupy the first two right lanes of the expressway.

The implementation of lane discipline is extremely necessary not only to ensure smoother movement of traffic but also to minimise risks for other motorists. Commercial vehicles, especially heavy vehicles tend to occupy the right-most lanes obstructing traffic and causing a life risk for other car owners as well. The right-most lane is intended for overtaking, while passenger vehicles can use the centre-most lane to stick to the speed limit.

First Published Date: 10 Dec 2023, 20:32 PM IST
TAGS: 500 Delhi Gurugram Expressway Delhi Gurugram Expressway Fines Delhi Roads Gurugram Road
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS