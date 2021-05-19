Free services on all Bajaj bikes extended till July 31

After announcing an extension of the service and warranty period on all KTM and Husqvarna bikes in India, Bajaj Auto Limited (BAL) has now announced an extension of the free service period of all Bajaj motorcycles.

The free service period on Bajaj bikes which was previously expiring between April 1, 2021, and May 31, 2021, has now been extended up till July 31, 2021.

The new announcement has been made in view of the worsening situation due to Covid-19's second wave in India. The move aims to support the customers who can't travel due to lockdown restrictions in several Indian states.

(Also Read: Bajaj Auto announces relief measures for employees, including two years' salary)

The company said that the extension of the free service is applicable on all Bajaj two-wheelers and commercial vehicles. "We acknowledge the challenges our customers are facing due to the disruption caused by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Like last year, we are once again offering an extension on service periods for two months, to reassure all our customers that their vehicles will be looked after," said Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto Ltd. said.

(Also Read: Bajaj Auto starts production of 125 cc Husqvarna bikes at Chakan plant)

The authorised company dealerships across the nation will pass on the benefits of extension of free service to all its customers, Bajaj has assured. As of 2019, Bajaj bikes are offered with a 5-year warranty which remains as is.