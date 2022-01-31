Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News Ford Motor rolls off 40 millionth F-Series model for US customers

Ford Motor rolls off 40 millionth F-Series model for US customers

Ford started the production of first-generation F-Series Trucks 75 years ago, in 1947. The company's F-1, F-2, F-3 and F-4 models went on sale in 1948.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 31 Jan 2022, 02:24 PM
Ford F-150 pickup truck

Ford Motor Company is celebrating the production of the 40-millionth F-Series model for its US customers. The 40 millionth truck that rolled off the production line at the Dearborn Truck Plant in Michigan was a 2022 F-150 Tremor in Iconic Silver paint. The truck is headed to its new owner in Texas.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Ford Figo
1194 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Ford Ecosport
1496 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Polo
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.83 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Swift
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.84 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai I20
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 6.8 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Ford started the production of first-generation F-Series Trucks 75 years ago, in 1947. The company's F-1, F-2, F-3 and F-4 models went on sale in 1948 and the first-generation F-Series production spanned from 1948 to 1950.

Ford's F-Series models are one of the most popular vehicles in the US and the company recently announced that it will nearly double the annual production capacity of its F-150 Lightning electric pickup to 150,000 units. The union-built Ford F-150 Lightning pickup has already garnered nearly 200,000 reservations ahead of its arrival at the dealerships this spring.

(Also read | Ford warns dealers taking undue advantage of strong demand for F-150 Lightning)

More than 75 per cent of reservation holders are new to the brand. Last month, Ford CEO Jim Farley told CNBC host Jim Cramer that the company had to stop taking reservations for the 2022 Lightning because it had already garnered a large number of reservations. In the interview, Farley had also hinted at doubling the production capacity for the model over the next two years at the company's Rouge factory near its Dearborn, Michigan headquarters.

Further, the automaker will have the annual capacity to build 600,000 units of electric vehicles globally within 24 months, and that is when it aims to become ‘the No. 2 electric vehicle maker in North America’, behind Tesla. The carmaker plans to build its future electric vehicles in places include the United States, Canada, Mexico, China and Germany, as per industry researcher AutoForecast Solutions.

First Published Date: 31 Jan 2022, 02:24 PM IST
TAGS: Ford Ford Motor Company Ford F-150 F-150
Related Stories
Toyota to extend production halt in Japan amid a surge in Covid cases
25 Jan 2022
Nissan announces all-new electric compact car, set to replace iconic Micra
27 Jan 2022
BMW to discontinue its i3 electric hatchback soon, blame it on diminishing sales
30 Jan 2022
BMW-powered AirCar flying car gets another step closer to mass production
24 Jan 2022
Nissan recalls nearly 700,000 SUVs in US, Canada. Here's why
31 Jan 2022
Nissan Magnite production surpasses 42,000 mark; SUV exported to 15 countries
28 Jan 2022
Renault Nissan Mitsubishi to spend $23 billion on EVs in next 5 years
27 Jan 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS