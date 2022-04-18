Ford F-150 Lightning could come with Tesla-like infotainment games

The Ford F-150 Lightning pickup will be launched with a handful of mini-games, which can be played when the truck is in parking mode.

Ford Motor is gearing up to launch the F-150 Lightning pickup truck in the market on April 26, and the vehicle could come with a few tricks up its sleeve. Ford's Vice President of Global EV Programs, Darren Palmer, has hinted that the pickup will come with games that can be played on the vehicle's infotainment system. In a Linkedin post, Palmer showed a video of a racing game being played on the dashboard of the F-150 Lightning.

In the game, players seemingly drive a Mustang Mach-E and try to collect coins while avoiding traffic. The coins seem to give the players some points while increasing their range. The game can be seen being played on the pickup truck's available 15.5-inch infotainment system. Apparently, driving is controlled by turning the volume knob left or right.

(Also read | Ford Mustang becomes world's best-selling sports coupe for 7th year in a row)

Palmer played the racing game on the F-150 Lightning with his kids during its final testing. He wrote, “Some cute little games now on the F-150 Lightning. Proving a hit with my kids in final testing..." However, he did not reveal much about the games.

This implies that the F-150 Lightning pickup will be launched with a handful of mini-games, which can be played when the truck is in parking mode and occupants have some time to kill.

By adding games to its dashboard as a source of entertainment, Ford is following Tesla's lead. The latter is a pioneer in gaming as their Arcade enables owners to play games with controllers, the touchscreen, and the steering wheel. Tesla also offers an array of different games such as Cuphead to classic Atari titles such as Asteroids, Centipede, Lunar Lander, and Missile Command.

First Published Date: