Electric can wait: Lamborghini confirms two new V12 models for 2021

At a time when car makers are increasingly looking at charging forward on the back of electric power, Lamborghini seems to know where its core strength is at. Little wonder then that the maker of some of the most iconic and capable supercars in the world has now announced two new V12 models for 2021.

Lamborghini recently reported it had had its second-best year in terms of turnover and product deliveries. A small part of the announcement also had the confirmation about the two new V12 products lined up for this year although there was no further detail to go forward with apart from the statement that these will join the Huracan STO.

There is something about Lamborghini and its V12 engines that set hearts racing. It has been the flagship engine for the Italian supercar maker for decades. From Lamborghini 350 GT, 400 GT, Miura and Countach to Diablo, Murcielago and Aventador, iconic products have long roared with the V12s at their respective core. As such, even though electric power is making its presence known and felt in automotive circuits the world over, purists and hardcore fans of Lamborghini know that the V12 engine isn't likely to fade away anytime soon.