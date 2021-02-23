Digital tools helping customers achieve 15% overall savings: Ashok Leyland

Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland on Tuesday said its customers have been able to reduce the overall cost by 15 per cent by utilising the company's digital initiatives.

The commercial vehicle maker's digital integration across its business began in 2017, with the launch of a digital marketplace which included a host of solutions like iALERT, Service Mandi, Leykart and eDiagnostics.

The company has added other digital solutions like iALERT 3.0- an advanced connected vehicle platform, uptime solution centre and AL Care- a one-stop app for customers to manage customers' vehicle needs.

These transformational initiatives have increased the proliferation of connected digital solutions towards the total cost of ownership (TCO) reduction, the company said.

"As a leading player in the commercial vehicle space, our focus has always been to deliver the lowest total cost of operation (TCO) and thereby the highest profit to our customers. Our Digital Nxt Solutions consisting of iALERT 3.0, Uptime Solution Center & AL Care, helps us to deliver on this promise," Ashok Leyland Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Vipin Sondhi said in a statement.

Visitors having a look at Ashok Leyland's range of trucks that are displayed at the AUTOEXPO in Chennai.

The company's customers using these digital platforms have achieved significant cost savings, and on average, the commercial vehicle maker facilitated 15 per cent overall savings, which includes 5-10 per cent of fuel savings and 15 per cent improvement in fleet utilisation, he added.

Currently, over 60,000 customers owning over 1.5 lakh vehicles have boarded onto the iALERT connected vehicles platform. Besides numerous cases of critical vehicle breakdowns have been prevented until date, through proactive intervention through the uptime solutions platform.

"These solutions have helped our customers reap rich dividends by deriving more out of our products. For example, iALERT has transformed the way our customers do their business – it lets them optimise their order book based on vehicle availability and vehicle uptime. We are the first OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) to provide our connected vehicle solution, iALERT, as a standard offering with every M&HCV vehicle sold since 2017," Ashok Leyland Chief Digital Officer Venkatesh Natarajan said.

The company's connected digital platforms monitor more than 40 million km of vehicle run and 1 million hours of engine running every day, he added.

"Similarly, the Uptime Solutions Platform that we launched with BS6 upgrade has revolutionised the way service is performed today by leveraging AI-driven prognostics and remote servicing capabilities," Natarajan noted.

