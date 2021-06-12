Top Sections
Diesel hits century in Sri Ganganagar, fuel prices hiked for second straight day
Petrol and diesel prices today have been increased by 27 paise and 23 paise per litre respectively. (File photo)

Diesel hits century in Sri Ganganagar, fuel prices hiked for second straight day

2 min read . 10:11 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan has become the first place in India where petrol and diesel price today has reached the three-figure mark.
  • Petrol and diesel prices have been increased by 27 paise and 24 paise per litre respectively.

You will need to pay 100 for a litre of diesel today if you are in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan. Diesel price in Sri Ganganagar was at 99.80 per litre before it was hiked by 24 paise per litre today, therefore taking it past the three-figure mark and will now cost 100.05 per litre.

After the latest hike, the second in as many days, Sri Ganganagar has become the first place in India where one needs to pay 100 or more for a litre of petrol or diesel. Sri Ganganagar was also the first place in the country where petrol price had breached Rs-100 per litre mark. It now costs more than 107 per litre after it was hiked by 27 paise in today's price revision.

Petrol price in Delhi is also inching towards the triple figure mark as fuel price hike continues unabated despite nationwide protests against it. A litre of petrol will cost 96.12 from today in the national capital, while diesel price has been revised to 86.98 per litre in the latest hike.

Petrol price in Mumbai has now reached 102.30 and diesel has been hiked to 94.39 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol will now cost 96.06 per litre and diesel is priced at 89.83 per litre. In Chennai, petrol has become costlier by 24 paise to 97.43 per litre, while diesel will cost 91.64 per litre from today.

Saturday's fuel price hike is the 24th in less than six weeks. There have been as many as 50 fuel price hikes since the start of this year. The price hikes resumed on May 4, after a 66-day hiatus due to the assembly polls in five states. Since then, in as many as 24 hikes, the petrol and diesel prices have gone up by more than 6 per litre. States like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Ladakh, have seen petrol price go beyond 100 per litre.

Upward revision in petrol and diesel prices were stopped on March 24 after a spate of hikes since January saw petrol and diesel prices shoot up by 7.46 per litre and 7.60 a litre in 26 hikes.

