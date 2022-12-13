Delhi govt launches sixth 'tactical urbanism trial' to make roads safer

The Delhi government has launched the sixth edition of the tactical urbanism trial in order to make commuting safer in the national capital. The sixth trial has been launched at the Mukundpur Chowk to test urban design, transportation planning and infrastructural changes for improving road safety in the city. The previous trials were conducted at Bhalswa Chowk, Rajghat Intersection, Gandhi Vihar, Burari Chowk and the Signature Bridge.

The intervention area at Mukundpur Chowk where the trial has been undertaken, witnessed 32 serious accidents between 2017 and 2021, causing 10 deaths and 35 injuries, according to Delhi Traffic Police data.

The road safety project has been launched by NGO SaveLIFE Foundation in partnership with the Delhi Traffic Police and support from the Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited. "Tactical urbanism trials are temporary, quick and relatively low-cost interventions, which test out urban design, transportation planning and infrastructural changes for improving road safety for all road users, especially the most vulnerable, like pedestrians, cyclists and other non-motorised transport users," according to a statement from the NGO.

After the trial is conducted, approval is given to these interventions, after which the government agencies are expected to make them permanent. The redesigning of infrastructure at Mukundpur Chowk has led to a 72 per cent reduction in the pedestrian exposure distance and a 121 per cent increase in space available for pedestrians, as per preliminary data.

The initiative at the Mukundpur Chowk include traffic-calming measures such as rumble strips, and conflict zone markings positioned before turns to help alert motorists and reduce speeds. The project is also focused on improving safety of pedestrians and cyclists. Pedestrian crossing distance and exposure lengths were reduced by provision of dedicated shortest pathways to cross the intersection.

