Delhi govt committee recommends increase in auto, taxi fares: Report

A committee set up by the Delhi government to look into fare revision of auto-rickshaws and taxis in the city has recommended a proportionate increase in fares with respect to the rise in CNG prices, PTI reported, citing sources. This comes after some auto and taxi unions expressed their concerns over steep hike in CNG prices with the panel, saying it will stiffen their competition with cab aggregators who offer rides at subsidized rates.

Amid rising of fuel prices, the national capital's government last month had set up a committee for fare revision of auto-rickshaws and taxis. The committee is likely to finalise its report by the end of this week. To come to a conclusion, some government panel members have been travelling by taxis and autos for the past two weeks to understand the demands and expectations of drivers. "This is being done to gain their feedback on the fare revision since they are the major stakeholders," the report quoted a source.

The report will be submitted to Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot and will then go for cabinet approval. "The committee is likely to recommend a proportionate enhancement of fares with respect to the CNG prices. The committee has also taken into account the concerns of autorickshaw unions," the source told the publication.

The Fare Revision Committee is headed by the special commissioner of State Transport Authority. Other members on the panel include deputy commissioner and deputy controller of accounts, two nominated district transport officers and a technical expert.

The CNG price in the national capital was hiked by ₹2 per kg on Monday, the 12th increase in rates in over two months. One kg of CNG now costs ₹73.61, up from ₹71.61 per kg, according to the information posted on the website of Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL).

