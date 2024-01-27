Ola introduce e-bike taxi service in Delhi & Hyderabad. See fares

Ola Mobility has introduced its e-bike taxi service in Delhi and Hyderabad adding a more convenient mode of transportation
Ola commenced its e-bike taxi operations in Bengaluru first as a pilot program and is now expanding to more cities
The company plans to deploy 10,000 electric two-wheelers over the next two months across Delhi and Hyderabad
Here’s a look at the fares on the Ola e-bike taxi service
Ola will charge about ₹25 for 5 km under the new e-bike taxi service
The fare will increase to ₹50 for 10 km and ₹75 for 15 km
Ola says its e-bike taxi charges are the most affordable
Apart from Ola, other players including Ola and Rapido offer bike taxi services in select cities across India
Ola has completed over 1.75 million rides and has set up 200 charging stations in Bengaluru. It plans to install charging stations for its e-bike fleet in every city it operates