Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan flyover extension, sans traffic signals, inaugurated

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated a three-lane extension of the Sarai Kale Khan flyover extension on Sunday. The 620-meter-long half-flyover is free from traffic signals, promising a smooth ride for city dwellers. It will connect Southeast Delhi and ITO, reducing travel time between the two areas as well as reducing traffic jams on the T junction.

The flyover has been built at the cost of ₹50 crore, and consists of three lanes, ramps, stilt sections, and U-turn loops. Its upper ramp is about 90 meters long, lower ramp is 95 metres long and the stilt section is approximately 360 meters long. The flyover will impact journey between South East Delhi, Sarai Kale Khan, ITO, IP, Pragati Maidan, and routes towards East Delhi, making them smooth and free from congestion.

The flyover will play a significant role in reducing congestion at the Sarai Khan inter-state bus terminal as well. "In this project, we were sanctioned ₹66 crore, but we completed it for ₹50 crore. This will provide convenience to those who travel from ITO to Ashram," Kejriwal said while addressing a gathering after the inauguration.

The minister congratulated and thanked everyone involved in the construction of the flyover, including PWD officials, engineers, contractors, agencies, and workers. He stated that since 1947 till date, 102 flyovers and underpasses have been constructed in the national capital. "As our next step, we're studying every main point of traffic jams in Delhi. Based on this study, we'll construct the U-turns, flyovers, etc as per the need to make Delhi traffic jams-free," he added.

