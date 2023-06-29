Morning rain showers take toll on Delhi NCR traffic

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jun 29, 2023

Several parts of the national capital witnessed waterlogging and traffic jams

The area near the Jamia Metro Station was submerged in water

Waterlogging issues were reported from Sarai Kale Khan, South Extension

 Geeta Colony Ring Road and Akshardham Temple areas too witnessed waterlogging

A tree uprooted on the Kali Bari Marg in central Delhi

This obstructed traffic for office goers

Several other areas on Ring Road witnessed traffic congestion

 An 'orange' alert has also been issued in the city

Light to moderate rainfall is expected in the city during the day
For tips on keeping your bike in shape during monsoon...
Click Here