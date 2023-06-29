Morning rain showers take toll on Delhi NCR traffic

Several parts of the national capital witnessed waterlogging and traffic jams
The area near the Jamia Metro Station was submerged in water
Waterlogging issues were reported from Sarai Kale Khan, South Extension
Geeta Colony Ring Road and Akshardham Temple areas too witnessed waterlogging
A tree uprooted on the Kali Bari Marg in central Delhi
This obstructed traffic for office goers
Several other areas on Ring Road witnessed traffic congestion
An 'orange' alert has also been issued in the city
Light to moderate rainfall is expected in the city during the day