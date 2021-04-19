Delhi announces six-day lockdown to tackle Covid-19: Are you allowed to travel?

The Delhi government has announced a six-day lockdown starting Monday night at 10 pm and in effect till 5 am on Monday next (April 26) to battle against the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. While Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal admitted that the lockdown won't eradicate Covid-19, he added that the driving force behind the decision was to slow down the rate of transmission.

As with the lockdown in place last year, there are certain exceptions that have been made during the lockdown. Here is a quick check on the lockdown guidelines:

* Officers/officials of Government of India, its autonomoys/subordinate offices and PSUs , on production of valid I card and as per restrictions imposed by Government of India.

* Offices of GNCT of Delhi/Autonomous Bodies/Corporations will remain closed except those involved in essential and emergency services such as Health and Family Welfare and all related medical establishments, Police, Prisons, Home Guards, Civil Defence, Fire and emergency services, District Administration, Pay & Account Offices, Services, GAD, Electricity, Water and Sanitation, Public Transport (Air, Railways, Delhi Metro, Buses), Municipal services, Disaster Management and related services, upon production of valid I card.

*All judicial officers, officials, staff members of all courts of Delhi (Supreme Court, High Court of Delhi, District Courts and Tribunals).

*All private medical personnel such as doctors, nursing staff, paramedical etc as well as employees of pharmacies, diagnostics centers, clinics, medical oxygen suppliers.

*Pregnant women and patients for getting medical/health services along with attendant on production of valid I card/doctor's prescription/medical papers.

*Persons going for Covid-19 tests or vaccination, on production of valid I card.

*Persons going to/coming from airports, railway stations, ISBTs, on production of valid tickets.

*Electronic and print media, on production of valid I card.

*Persons/students shall be allowed to appear in examination on production of valid Admit card. Examination staff deployed for exam duties also permitted, upon production of valid I card.

*No restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement or transportation of essential goods.

Delhi Metro and public buses to remain functional but with only 50% occupancy. Autos and e-autos allowed with only two passengers. Taxis, cabs to also only allow two passengers.

*Shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, daily and milk booths, meat and fish, animal fodder, pharmaceuticals, opticisons, medicines and medical equipments, newspaper distribution to remain open.

*Petrol pumps, CNG stations, LPG stations to remain functional.

*Delivery of food by way of home delivery/take away by restruants/eateries permitted.

Religious places shall be permitted to open but no visitors allowed.

These points are from the notification released by Government of NCT and are here for reference purpose. Please check for exact and more elaborate details on the Delhi government website.