Covid numbers, offensive lettering banned from vehicle number plates in UK

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) in the UK has issued a list of number plates that stand banned for the year 2022. These include some very offensive lettering as well as numbers that point to Covid-19 pandemic. The reason cited for such a decision is that such number plates ‘caused offense, embarrassment or are in poor taste.’

As many as 343 number plates find a mention in the banned list, as per a report taken out by The Sun. The include plates like F22 KER, BA22 TRD, A22 HLE, and TU22 URD. The Covid-themed number plates banned include CO22 RNA, CO22 ONA and CO22 VD. Special two-toned number plates which make certain letters stand out in 3D have also been banned. “Many people enjoy displaying a personalised registration number and there are over 50m registrations available on our website with almost endless possibilities of combinations to suit a person’s taste, interests and budget," a DVLA spokesperson is quoted as saying in the report.

But because certain combinations can be offensive or simply in poor taste, the decision has now been taken to not approve these. Reports suggest that the DVLA earns up to 160 million pounds from personalized number plates each year. A big hit among both new car buyers and those looking to renew registration of their vehicles, personalized number plates are seen as another form of expression for such owners though their set of wheels.

First Published Date: