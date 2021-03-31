Civic, CR-V among 761,000 vehicles recalled by Honda worldwide

Honda Motor Co has initiated a massive recall covering around 761,000 units of its passenger vehicles to inspect and replace possibly fault fuel pumps.

A large chunk of the recalled vehicles - 628,000 to be exact, are in the US alone and covers a number of 2018-2020 models which were sold under Acura and Honda brands. Some of the vehicles possibly affected include Cvic, CR-V, Accord, Fit (known as Jazz in India), MDX, RDX and TLX.

Honda further adds that no reports of any crashes or injuries have been reported due to the possibly fault in the fuel pump of affected vehicles.

If left on its own, the fault has the potential to stop working completely and may also lead to engine troubles.

(With inputs from Reuters)