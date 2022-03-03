Copyright © HT Media Limited
Home Auto News Chennai Lad Set To Race In Asia Talent Cup

Chennai lad set to race in Asia Talent Cup

2021 IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup (NSF250R) champion is all set to join the prestigious 2022 IDEMITSU Asia Talent Cup (IATC).
By
Updated on: 03 Mar 2022, 04:02 PM


Chennai's 16-year old lad Kavin Quintal has inched a step closer to international championships. The IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Hunt find and 2021 IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup (NSF250R) champion is all set to join the prestigious 2022 IDEMITSU Asia Talent Cup (IATC).

Quintal was among the 6 young Indian riders from Honda Racing India who got shortlisted for 2022 season of IDEMITSU Asia Talent Cup selection process, a press release said.

(Also Read: Honda suspends motorcycles, cars sales in Russia)

Elaborating on this achievement by the Indian rider, Prabhu Nagaraj, Senior Vice President – Brand and Communications, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Kavin Quintal has already displayed his exemplary mettle in Honda India Talent cup by taking the championship this year. We are confident that boosted by the expert training by the former Grand Prix rider Tadayuki Okada, Kavin will display a stellar performance in his debut International race". 

The 2022 IDEMITSU Asia Talent Cup (IATC) has a grid of 20 riders. “It was my dream to make my name in the world of racing. For me it is an honor to be a part of IDEMTISU Asia Talent Cup surrounded by seasoned riders." Kevin said.

First Published Date: 03 Mar 2022, 04:01 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Racing Honda Racing IDEMITSU Honda
