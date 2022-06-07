Car maintenance at 200 a month? GoMechanic launches extended warranty deals

The Extended Warranty Packages from GoMechanic offer a fix for crucial systems of a vehicle such as engine, suspension and brakes as well as other maintenance related issues.

Automotive startup GoMechanic on Tuesday announced the launch of its range of Extended Warranty Packages for all car brands and models available in the country, at a starting price of ₹200. The warranty range is being offered in five types of packages - Authorised Warranty, Suspension Cover, 360-degree Protection, Engine Warranty, and Brake Warranty.

These schemes are being made available in more than 60 Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities across the country including Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Dehradun, Kanpur, Agra, Amritsar, Bhopal, Coimbatore, Meerut, amongst others.

These extended warranty packages from GoMechanic offer a fix for crucial systems of a vehicle such as engine, suspension and brakes as well as other maintenance and wear and tear related issues. The packages also cover consumables and labour costs. Further, they include coverage for free Roadside Assistance (RSA).

The vehicles that will apply for these schemes will undergo various checks before getting approved, and if a car qualifies, it will get warranty coverage with no restrictions. The warranty offered is flexible and can be availed on a yearly basis for a minimum of ₹999 with no-cost EMI option.

The startup says that its services go beyond the warranties that are offered on most new and used cars now-a-days. “70% of car owners who bought warranties from manufacturers, were not able to use it for most parts since they were not covered in service. Our service teams have received feedback from our users looking for a peaceful long term car ownership cover," said Rishabh Karwa, Co-Founder, GoMechanic.

In order to make more people aware about its range of Extended Warranty Packages, GoMechanic has undertaken an orientation and sensitisation process at its over 1000 workshops. The on-ground staff, also called ‘Service Buddies’ will raise customer awareness about the benefits of these schemes.

