Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto News Bosch To Launch Urban Navigate On Autopilot Functions In Chinese Cities: Report

Bosch to launch urban navigate-on-autopilot functions in Chinese cities: Report

By: Reuters
Updated on: 26 Apr 2024, 09:11 AM
Follow us on:
  • The German auto parts supplier seeks to cover more than 20 cities in China this year, Heyn said during the Beijing auto show.
A vehicle model featuring Robert Bosch GmbH's autonomous driving system during the Beijing Auto Show in Beijing, China, on Thursday, April 25, 2024. Slowing demand for electric vehicles, heightened trade tensions and questions about whether Western legacy automakers can interest Chinese consumers will be the talk of Beijing as executives from top global car marques descend on the capital for the Auto China show. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)

Bosch will launch urban navigate-on-autopilot (NOA) functions with its advanced driving assistance system in May, Markus Heyn, chairman of Bosch’s mobility division, said on Friday.

The German auto parts supplier seeks to cover more than 20 cities in China this year, Heyn said during the Beijing auto show.

NOA refers to functions similar to what Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) driver assistant software is able to achieve such as driving in urban traffic without human intervention.

First Published Date: 26 Apr 2024, 09:11 AM IST
TAGS: Bosch Bosch Auto Tech Beijing Auto Show 2024 Auto China 2024
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS