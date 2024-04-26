Bosch to launch urban navigate-on-autopilot functions in Chinese cities: Report
By: Reuters
Updated on: 26 Apr 2024, 09:11 AM
Bosch will launch urban navigate-on-autopilot (NOA) functions with its advanced driving assistance system in May, Markus Heyn, chairman of Bosch’s mobility division, said on Friday.
The German auto parts supplier seeks to cover more than 20 cities in China this year, Heyn said during the Beijing auto show.
NOA refers to functions similar to what Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) driver assistant software is able to achieve such as driving in urban traffic without human intervention.
