BMW unveils concept cargo bike and e-scooter, but will not go for production

BMW has unveiled electrified bicycle concept Dynamic Cargo and the e-scooter concept Clever Commute. The Dynamic Cargo is a compact, three-wheeled cargo bike concept that offers high agility, has year-round suitability for users and also has flexible usage options.

The key component of this three-wheeled bike is its front mainframe that is connected to the rear section through a pivot axle and tilts in corners. The rear section of the bicycle remains stable through all corners without tilting towards the road. The electrified powertrain gets activated as soon as the user starts pedalling to make two rear wheels move. The automaker says that the cargo bike is an easy ride like a standard bicycle.

Dynamic Cargo with its pick-up platform and the compact concept Clever Commute e-scooter.

It also comes with a pick-up-style transport platform that can be used in multiple ways. It can be fitted in different modular attachments to carry luggage and children. BMW mentions that the non-pivoting design of the transport platform provides the user safe and stable transportation despite carrying extra weight, hence giving the rider the feeling of a comfortable ride.

Coming to the concept Clever Commute e-scooter, its ergonomic design is suitable for everyday use and is compact when packed up. The e-scooter in public transport mode folds the footboard up at the sides and the rear wheel of the vehicle pivots. This results in an aperture from below. This mechanism helps to shorten the wheelbase of the e-scooter. BMW shares that this is an important requirement if the journey includes underground transport routes. Clever Commute's front wheel’s integral hub motor provides an electric impulse that makes it easier for the user to push the e-scooter on-ramps.

The battery pack for both the vehicles can be removed and charged at home, says BMW. It also adds that both micromobility concepts have been designed in such a manner that the electric range can be scaled considering the respective application. BMW also informs that it will not be manufacturing these concept vehicles and is currently in discussion with potential licensees.