Electric scooters are finding increasing number of takers in India

Published Jun 05, 2023

High demand has prompted several companies to launch their electric scooters

Here are some interesting electric scooters you can consider as your next buy

Ola S1, S1 Pro and S1 Air have created loud buzz with their wide range of features, power-packed performance and range

Ather is another very popular electric scooter brand that offers three 450S and 450X

Simple One is an interesting electric scooter priced at 1.45 lakh and promising 212 km range on a single charge

Priced under 1 lakh, Okinawa Praise Pro is an interesting and popular electric scooter

Joy e-bike launched Mihos electric scooter that promises an unbreakable body

Vida V1 is Hero MotoCorp's answer in the segment, priced slightly above 1 lakh

Legacy player like TVS too is present in the segment with iQube, which is more of a commuter than a sporty electric scooter

Bajaj Chetak is another option in the segment that blends modern tech with retro styling
