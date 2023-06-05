High demand has prompted several companies to launch their electric scooters
Here are some interesting electric scooters you can consider as your next buy
Ola S1, S1 Pro and S1 Air have created loud buzz with their wide range of features, power-packed performance and range
Ather is another very popular electric scooter brand that offers three 450S and 450X
Simple One is an interesting electric scooter priced at ₹1.45 lakh and promising 212 km range on a single charge
Priced under ₹1 lakh, Okinawa Praise Pro is an interesting and popular electric scooter
Joy e-bike launched Mihos electric scooter that promises an unbreakable body
Vida V1 is Hero MotoCorp's answer in the segment, priced slightly above ₹1 lakh
Legacy player like TVS too is present in the segment with iQube, which is more of a commuter than a sporty electric scooter
Bajaj Chetak is another option in the segment that blends modern tech with retro styling