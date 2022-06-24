BMW Motorrad introduces BMW G 310 R Rider Academy

BMW Motorrad India on Friday announced the launch of the first-ever BMW G 310 R Rider Academy in the country. As per the company, the new Rider Academy will offer an opportunity for the G 310 R riders to hone their riding skills under expert guidance. The company has also announced that only the BMW G 310 R customers will be eligible to participate in the Rider Academy.

The company will offer a one-day exclusive riding experience for BMW G 310 R owners through its Rider Academy. The participants of the event will be educated and trained under professional guidance to operate the motorcycle and learn basic riding skills such as understanding correct rider position, throttle control, vision, steering, and other exercises such as emergency braking and riding on the track.

Interested people who wish to participate in the event can contact the nearest authorised dealership to register for the event. However, the participants need to hold a valid driver’s license (at the time of the event) and must be BMW Motorrad G 310 R owner. BMW has further informed that the customers can participate only on their motorcycle and will undergo scrutiny to check the fitness of the bike.

BMW G 310 R comes out as the entry-level model by the company in India. It shares its under pinnings with the G 310 GS adventure motorcycle, and both models share the same engine and platform. Interestingly, BMW is also gearing up to roll out a completely new model in the country next month. The upcoming G 310 RR will be a fully faired version of the G 310 R, and will feature the TVS Apache RR 310-inspired styling.

