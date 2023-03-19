Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway gets flooded days after inauguration; NHAI reacts

Just days after being inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway got flooded following pre-monsoon rains on Saturday. The Expressway got filled with water due to which commuters had to wade through it, leading to traffic woes. Flooding near an underpass near Sangabasavana Doddi between Ramanagara and Bidadi led to chaos as vehicles there were spotted stuck in traffic.

Following the situation, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has taken immediate measures to address the issue. In a series of tweet, NHAI informed heavy rainfall resulted in inundation below animal underpass due to blockage of drainage path by the villagers. “NHAI has taken immediate measures to address water drainage issue on the Bengaluru - Mysuru Expressway," the tweet read.

The autonomous government agency further informed that “villagers of Madapura tried to create a shortcut access to their fields by blocking the drain with soil to make their own pathway, resulting in inundation of road due to the blockage". It informed that the bund constructed by the villagers has been removed and a drain pipe is being provided to solve the issue. NHAI also shared images of the bund being removed so as to clear the blockage from the drain.

The 10-lane, 118-kilometre-long Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway has been developed at a total cost of around ₹8,480 crore. It has decreased the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from around three hours to about 75 minutes now. Developed by the NHAI, the Expressway will have four rail overbridges, nine large bridges, 40 minor bridges, and 89 underpasses and overpasses.

The Expressway starts from the NICE entrance in Bengaluru and ends at ring road junction in Mysuru. It has been designed to achieve a speed of 110 to 120 kilometres per hour while the speed limit is expected to be between 100 kmph and 120 kmph.

