Bengaluru to soon get 250 high-definition cams to track traffic violations

Bengaluru is all set to crack down on those who violate traffic rules and regulations, and is banking on the latest technology to do part of its bidding. The city is all set to now get as many as 250 high-definition cameras at 50 junctions to track all violations which would then be processed as per set procedures.

The move is part of the traffic cops' Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) which allows for real-time tracking of road rules' violations minus the need for the presence of an actual law-enforcement official. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the system is capable of detecting violations such as red-light jumping, over speeding, use of mobile phone by a driver while on the move, triple driving minus wearing seat belts, riding on two wheelers as well as stop lane violations.

The system will constantly scan the flow of traffic and in case any violation is detected, it will issue a notice and send the challan to the owner of the vehicle via SMS. While it is likely to lead to a higher fine collection, the larger objective is to have the entire system act as a deterrent for erring drivers and ensure compliance for rules. “Launching Soon, the ITMS of @BlrCityPolice @blrcitytraffic at 50 junctions. Make no mistake, the Objective is NOT to collect fines.It is contactless, AI enabled & 24x7. Aim is to enhance better road behavior & compliance," tweeted Bengaluru Police commissioner Pratap Reddy.

The main city of Bengaluru is often chided for having one of the worst traffic situations anywhere in the country. Mile-long traffic jams often take hours to for motorists to negotiate. While critics have often blamed civic apathy, traffic-related violations are also pointed to by many.

