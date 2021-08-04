Auto makers, NGOs allowed to run driver training centres, issue driving licences

Various entities including private vehicle manufacturers, automobile associations, non-profit organisations or legal private firms have been allowed to run accredited driver training centres and also issue driving licences to people who complete the prescribed training course. A notification in this regard has been issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

These entities will be able to issue driving licences in addition to the existing facility of issuing driving licences by Regional Transport Offices (RTOs). They will be eligible to apply for an accreditation. "Any legal entity such as companies, associations, firms, NGOs, private establishments/automobile associations/ vehicle manufacturers' association/ autonomous body/private vehicle manufacturers etc. shall be eligible to apply for accreditation of DTC, subject to the following criteria," the ministry said in the issued guidelines dated August 2, 2021.

The transport ministry's guidelines further stated that the legal entity applying for this must have required infrastructure or facilities on land stipulated under the CMV Rules, 1989. They must also have a clean record since inception. "The applicant has to show its financial capacity to manage adequate resources to run the centre to the satisfaction of the state/UT," the guidelines added.

Once an entity applies for the permission to run a driving training centre, the designated authority will complete the process within sixty days of receipt of application. The accredited training centre will have to submit yearly performance report to the concerned regional transport offices (RTOs)/district transport offices (DTOs).

The central government will not provide any grant for operation of such accredited centres. However, the entities can seek support under CSR from the corporate sector or under any other scheme of the central or state government. Further, the guidelines stated that accredited centres will have to develop online portal that will have information on training calendar, training course structure, training hours and working days. The portal must also have information on the list of trainings/ trained people, details of instructors, result of training, available facilities, list of holidays, training fee, among others.

(with inputs from PTI)