Audi Club Rewards launched in India for existing, new customers. Check details

Owning and driving most Audi India models in itself ought to be a rewarding experience but the German brand has now launched a program that will actually reward buyers for being associated with the company. The Audi Club Rewards program was launched here on Wednesday with the promise of allowing customers to collect points through various ways and to then redeem these points for a long list of services or from exclusive vouchers.

The Audi Club Rewards program is available to all existing customers, including those who come in via the Audi Approved pre-owned car route and will also be on offer for future customers of the brand. Some of the key highlights of the program are exclusive partner vouchers from the first day of joining it, points for buying authentic Audi products which includes merchandise, accessories, car life products, as well as getting vehicles serviced through authorized centers. There are also points for referral which can be availed through myAudi Connect mobile application.

The points collected can be redeemed in numerous ways and has partnerships in place for experiences such as golfing, luxury hospitality, travel, gifting as well as multi-brand retail.

For Audi India, the program is a manifestation of customer-engagement outreach. “Audi India has been making steady inroads into the services space over the last few years with engaging lifestyle initiatives," says Balbir Singh Dhillon, Audi India Head. "In the space of loyalty programs, we have run pilots in different geographies over the last year, and these have revealed that customers are always on the lookout for rewarding experiences. True to our name, we have listened and developed this unique amalgamation of rewards, encompassing car-related services and lifestyle experiences."

First Published Date: