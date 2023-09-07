What is Renault Le Club and its benefits for customers?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Sep 07, 2023

It is a community program launched by the Indian arm of the French OEM

Under this, Renault owners can connect with each other and avail to some benefits

 Customers and their family members can avail loyalty rewards

They can get cash benefits worth up to 20,000 for every repeat or additional purchase

 Check product page

They can also choose from a range of maintenance packages

These include three-year warranty, three-year RSA, and three-year AMC packages

The club will also have a referral program and a successful referrer will get some benefits

The platform will also organize community drives to bring together its customers

The brand currently offers three models in the country - Kwid, Kiger and Triber
For detailed report...
Click Here