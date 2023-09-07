What is Renault Le Club and its benefits for customers?

It is a community program launched by the Indian arm of the French OEM
Under this, Renault owners can connect with each other and avail to some benefits
Customers and their family members can avail loyalty rewards
They can get cash benefits worth up to ₹20,000 for every repeat or additional purchase
They can also choose from a range of maintenance packages
These include three-year warranty, three-year RSA, and three-year AMC packages
The club will also have a referral program and a successful referrer will get some benefits
The platform will also organize community drives to bring together its customers
The brand currently offers three models in the country - Kwid, Kiger and Triber