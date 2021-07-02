Ather Energy launches its first Ather Space showroom in Delhi

Ather Energy has officially expanded its reach in the national capital today with the inauguration of its first retail outlet - Ather Space - in Lajpat Nagar, Delhi. This the 10th such outlet the Bengaluru-based electric scooter manufacturer has across the country.

The outlet, which currently showcases Ather's flagship electric two-wheelers 450 Plus and 450X, will cater to customers looking to buy, service and even recharge their electric scooters. The outlet has a specific zone where existing Ather customers can come and charge their vehicles.

Ather Energy has also announced that the 450X and Ather 450 Plus electric two-wheelers will be available for test rides and purchase from now on at this centre. Ather has announced that the ex-showroom price of the 450X electric scooter will be ₹1,32,426 in Delhi, while its 450 Plus scooter will cost ₹1,13,416.

The revised price for Ather two-wheelers come after FAME II revisions have further reduced the prices of all electric two wheelers, with a 50% increase in the subsidy. The company claims that the 450X and Ather 450 Plus owners can now breakeven their investment within two years and will begin to save nearly Rs. 2 per km from thereon.

Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer at Ather Energy, said, "Delhi is an incredibly important market for Ather Energy, and we expect a substantial contribution from Delhi and NCR as we continue our journey to be the market leader. With the new Ather Space in New Delhi, we're aiming to educate consumers about high performance EVs and engage with them so they can confidently shift to an electric vehicle. Moreover, the recent FAME II revision and policy initiatives & subsidies introduced by the Delhi government make Delhi EV prices one of the lowest in the country, and will accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles. We hope to play a strong role in Delhi's transition to electric mobility."

Earlier this year, Ather Energy began deliveries of the 450X in Delhi. The EV maker has also installed as many as 14 public fast charging points, also known as Ather Grid, across the city. These are located at places like Green Park, Dilshad Garden, Krishna Nagar, and Connaught Place. The company aims to double the number of electric two-wheeler charging stations by the end of this year.

Ather Energy will also help customers in setting up home charging points in their apartments and buildings after purchase of one of its electric scooters.