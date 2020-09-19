Anand Mahindra to gift tractor to Bihar farmer who carved 3-km canal in 30 years

The man who single-handedly dup up a 3 kms-long tunnel in 30 years to irrigate his parched farmlands, has won a reward of recognition from Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra. Impressed by the herculean effort taken by Laungi Bhuyian, a farmer from Gaya district in Bihar, Mahindra has decided to let him use a Mahindra tractor for him to use for agriculture.

Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to lend a helping hand to Laungi Bhuyian. Replying to a message seeking help for the farmer, Anand Mahindra wrote, "As you know, I had tweeted that I think his canal is as impressive a monument as the Taj or the Pyramids. We at @MahindraRise would consider it an honour to have him use our tractor."

He also went on to ask Bhuyian's messenger on Twitter to reach out with Mahindra team to get the tractor delivered to the farmer.

Bhuyian recently attracted a lot of attention for completing the 3-km-long canal to take rainwater coming down from nearby hills to fields of his village, Kothilawa in Lahthua area of Gaya. His feat reminds one of Dashrath Manjhi, a fellow Bihar resident, who took 22 years to carve a road in the hills after his wife died falling off the mountain.

Speaking to news agency ANI, he said, "It took me 30 years to dig this canal which takes the water to a pond in the village."

"For the last 30 years, I would go to the nearby jungle to tend my cattle and dig out the canal. No one joined me in this endeavour... Villagers are going to cities to earn a livelihood but I decided to stay back," he was quoted by ANI.

The main means of livelihood for the people here are farming and animal husbandry.

According to the local journalist, through whom Bhuyian passed his message on Twitter, the farmer wanted nothing more than a tractor to plough his field. Anand Mahindra not only responded to Bhuyian's request, but said it would be an honour to provide him with a tractor from Mahindra to help him farm with ease.

(With input from agencies)