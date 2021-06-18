Anand Mahindra reshares video of 'selfie with Cheetah', says XUV safer option

Known for his social media presence, the billionaire businessman, and the chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra has reshared a video on his Twitter wall of a Cheetah, comparing the apex predator with the Mahindra XUV.

Mahindra wrote, "Exciting. But it would be equally exciting-and safer-to take a selfie with OUR Indian cheetah—-the XUV..." The carmaker has been marketing its XUV500 as the 'Cheetah-inspired SUV'.

The company claims that the XUV500 sports a range of 'Cheetah-inspired' elements from the inside out, giving the vehicle an aggressive and dominating appeal. The most prominent element being the front fascia of the SUV comprising an angular seven-slat grille and equally aggressive-looking headlamps. The company has also rolled out limited edition SUVs in the past with Cheetah-inspired paint schemes to celebrate its sales milestones.

The company is now also working on a new-age XUV that is likely to be rolled out by early 2022. It will be called the XUV700. Rumours suggest that is likely to receive segment-first Level 1 autonomous driving technology features that are only currently limited to luxury cars in India. If such is the case, Mahindra XUV700 will soon become the most affordable car in India to boast Level 1 autonomous driving tech. In addition, a bigger XUV900 is also said to be in the making. More details are likely to roll out in the next few months.