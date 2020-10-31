Anand Mahindra is all praises for man who made Scorpio inspired water tank

A man named Intasar Alam from Bhagalpur, Bihar has a come up with a rather unique looking water tank for his home which takes design inspiration from a car - Mahindra Scorpio. The SUV shaped water tank has since then cause a stir on the internet and is also attracting a ton of visitors since it looks very distinctive and has been placed at a height which is visible from quite a distance.

(Also Read: Mahindra e-KUV100 could take electric vehicles to the masses. Here's how)

Even Anand Mahindra took time out to react to the story with a tweet. "Now that's what I call a Rise story... Scorpio Rising to the Rooftop. My salaams and appreciation to the owner. We salute his affection for his first car!", Anand Mahindra tweeted.

The man has reportedly a spent huge amount (over ₹2 lakh) in order to get the tank ready. It went viral on the internet soon after the first pictures were posted on the social media.

Such sighting may be uncommon in Bihar, but not in the Northern part of the country, especially in Punjab which is anyways highly popular for modified SUVs and motorcycles. Also, unsurprisingly, someone has already come up with a similar stricture (Scorpio) over the roof top in Punjab. (Check below tweet)

Goes without saying, the Mahindra Scorpio shaped water tank surely speaks about the passion the maker holds for the SUV.

(Also Read: Mahindra's used cars unit launches 50 new stores across India)

While the current-gen Scorpio is one of the most beloved products from Mahindra, it is soon going to be replaced with the next-gen model which is set for launch in 2021. The upcoming SUV has already been spotted getting tested on several occasion and is expected to make its public debut in early 2021.