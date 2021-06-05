2021 Kia Niro EV announced for the US market

Kia, the South Korean automaker is on a roll. After the announcement of the Seltos Nightfall Edition, Kia has now announced the 2021 Niro electric vehicle. The yearly updated model is largely a carryover that comes with some technology and convenience enhancements.

The new Niro EV gets the same 64 kWh battery with a range of 239 miles that is around 385 km. The battery continues to supply charge to the same Permanent Magnet AC Synchronous motor churning out 201 horsepower of maximum power and 291 lb.-ft. of peak torque. The battery can be charged from 0 to 80% in just 1 hour 15 minutes using a DC fast charger setup.

By adding a space of 53 cubic feet, Kia has put in some effort to not make it the exact copy of its predecessor. It has also given some upgrades for the customers such as Standard Rear Occupant Alert (door-logic based), a wireless Apple CarPlay and Android auto for its two variants.

(Also read | Latest Kia Seltos with Nightfall Edition launched in US. Here's what's new)

The remote start functionality allows the customer to either preheat or cool the cabin as per needs. The expansion of the DriveWise Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) will now include leading vehicle departure alert, highway driving assist and navigation-based smart cruise control–curve.

The overall pricing structure of the new Niro EV also remains more or less the same. The standard EX trim of 2021 Niro will cost $39,090 (around ₹28 lakh) which is the same as the outgoing 2020 Niro EX variant. On the other hand, buyers will have to shell out a slightly higher price for the EX Premium trim that has been listed at $44,650 (around ₹32.5 lakh).

The new Niro EV will be hitting the road sometime later this year.