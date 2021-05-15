15-day lockdown in West Bengal: Vehicle movements strictly restricted

The West Bengal government on Saturday announced a complete lockdown in the state starting from May 16th (Sunday) and extending up to May 30 in view of rising Covid-19 cases in the state.

"We are taking some strict measures to contain the pandemic, starting Sunday 6 am till 6 pm of May 30," Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said.

All vehicle movements save for essential or emergency services will remain at pause during the lockdown. Movement of private vehicles, taxis, buses, metro rail, suburban trains will not be allowed during the 15- day lockdown period.

"Petrol pumps will remain open and essential services like milk, water, medicine, electricity, fire, law and order and media will not come under the purview of it," he added. On the other hand, e-commerce and home delivery service vehicles will be allowed to travel in the state.

Stringent night restrictions will come into effect between 9 PM to 5 AM during the lockdown. Also, Intra-state goods trucks' movement will be restricted except for essential supplies.

The government also announced that all outdoor activities will be prohibited between the night curfew hours and no movement of people and vehicles will be allowed, apart from emergency services/needs.

There will be no travel restrictions for transportation involved in health emergencies. Movement of private vehicles, taxis, auto-rickshaws will be prohibited except to and from hospitals, medical facilities, vaccination centres, airports, terminal points, media houses, and other essential services.

The government also added that all private offices, schools, colleges will remain shut and bazaars, markets selling vegetables, fruits, milk, bread to only remain open from 7-10 am during the lockdown period.