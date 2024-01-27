Modified open-top Maruti Jimny replaces the Gypsy for forest safari in Rajasthan

The Maruti Gypsy has been an integral part of the forest sanctuaries and national parks across the country. Odds are you’ve been in one for an early morning safari as it navigated through the rough terrain. With the Gypsy replaced by the new generation Maruti Suzuki Jimny recently in India, it now seems the more modern off-roader is all set to make its way into the jungle as well. More recently, a modified Jimny with an open top was spotted as a replacement for the legendary Gypsy somewhere in Rajasthan.

The images recently surfaced online revealing the open-top Jimny that has seen extensive changes to suit the new role. The complete roof has been removed from the five-door off-roader with the C-pillar getting an anti-roll bar for better structural rigidity. There’s also a safety rail around the SUV for added protection along with wood bracing on the window sills. The guard rail also doubles up as a step-up to access the last row.

The open-top Jimny is based on the entry-level variant and gets a safety railing around the SUV. The windshield though does not come down

The images were shared by rally enthusiast Harvijay Singh Bahia, who further revealed that the windshield does not drop down, as on the older Gypsys, and photographers will have a better view from the custom-fitted and elevated third row of seats. Lastly, the Jimny safari open-top gets a special olive green paint scheme that makes the model stand out even further.

It’s unclear if the powertrain has seen any changes. That said, the stock Maruti Suzuki Jimny is equipped with a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed torque converter. The model gets 4x4 as standard sending power to the rear wheels.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny for safaris is likely to use the stock 1.5-litre petrol engine with a 5-speed manual gearbox

Off-roaders are most commonly used for safaris or jungle excursions. From the Force Gurkha, Mahindra Thar, and Mahindra Bolero, to the Maruti Gypsy and more, these off-roaders continue to be reliable options for several spaces. However, the modified open-top Jimny could mark the start of something new, which should keep the drive more silent and comfortable as well.

